North Lake Tahoe House Fire

By David Kohut
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Incline Village, NV. (KOLO) -

Crews with the North Lake Tahoe fire Protection District responded to a fire at a multi-family residence on Monday, September 26th. When they arrived to the home on Village Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the chimney of unit #1 of the second structure.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the area it started, limiting damage to the second floor of the unit.

NLTFPD officials say the home was unoccupied at the time. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

