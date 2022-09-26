Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort.

“We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician.

Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on Monday to discuss what a naval career is like.

“It’s not just reaching out to the kids,” said Lt. Kyle Piddle. “It’s also reaching out to the adults in a way that we show them that we care about the community and how healthy it is.”

One of the sailors on hand was Nevada local YN2 Megan McGonagle, who says she once didn’t know much about the navy, and hopes to show others what about it appealed to her.

“Being from Vegas I grew up only seeing Army with Nellis being right there,” she explained. “Actually seeing it sheds a different light on the Navy and what we have to offer.”

Given the fact that Top Gun Maverick has been such a massive hit, it’s been a good time to try and sell the Navy.

“I’m a fan myself,” McGonagle acknowledged.

“As a naval aviator I loved the movie,” said Piddle. “It can be overdone but its exciting to share with the kids what it is.”

Events will be held all around northern Nevada for Navy week, including one at greater Nevada field on Tuesday night and another at the Discovery Museum on Wednesday morning.

For the full schedule of what navy week has to offer,

