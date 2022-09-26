Gas price fluctuation surges as some states see increase, others continue falling

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) – One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks.

GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Some parts of the country are seeing significant price spikes due to refinery issues, while other regions are seeing normal activity at refineries and prices there have dropped.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan explained.

GasBuddy says the disconnect will continue to grow larger and will likely remain inconsistent for the next few weeks.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” De Haan said.

Hurricane Ian could also cause problems – depending on the storm’s track – as it approaches the United States.

“Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” De Haan said.

