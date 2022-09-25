Sugar Bowl names new president and CEO

NORDEN, Calif. (KOLO) -Sugar Bowl Resort announced last week that Bridget Legnavsky has been named president and CEO of Sugar Bowl/Royal Gorge effective Oct. 17.

Greg Dallas, the resort’s previous president and CEO, moves to the Board of Directors to assist with the execution of the resort’s master plan, which includes an expansion of the Judah Base Area, a children’s ski school center and a new boutique hotel.

Legnavsky worked in the ski industry for more than 30 years, including as a ski instructor at resorts across the globe. In 2014, she assumed the role of general manager at Cardrona Alpine Resort in her native New Zealand.

Legnavsky will move from New Zealand this fall with husband Peter and two children, ages 16 and 12. Peter is an Olympic ski coach for their son Gustav, an Olympic freeskier in the halfpipe. Their daughter, Zora, competes in ski racing and will attend the Sugar Bowl Academy this winter.

“I feel incredibly privileged and simultaneously absolutely stoked for the opportunity to work with the team at Sugar Bowl | Royal Gorge to define its future,” Bridget Legnavsky said in a statement from Sugar Bowl. “While focused on excellence and performance, we will always look to retain, celebrate, and bring to life the unique character of the resort and community.”

