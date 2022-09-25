Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno.

Police said there were also 18 citations given.

Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34 citations.

The arrests and citations may not have involved Street Vibrations participants.

