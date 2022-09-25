Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

Stolen Torah returned to LVMPD following FOX5 reporting
Stolen Torah returned to LVMPD following FOX5 reporting(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.

Police said the Torah was taken four days later during a grand larceny at a hotel property.

The Torah was returned to the owner Friday.

Police said they have a description of a possible suspect in the theft, but no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

