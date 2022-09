VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Geiger Grade.

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.

Nevada State Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

SR-341 was closed in both directions near Lousetown Road but has since reopened.

