RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area.

The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.