KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste.

KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.

The clean-up also reduced fire risk.

The 15 tons of trash includes a shopping cart, two speakers, seven tires and scrap metal. There were 120 cubic yards of mulch spread for weed abatement. Volunteers also wrapped 30 trees to protect them from beavers and planted 28 plants and trees.

“Once again, the Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to band together and deliver a successful event,” KTMB Executive Director Mark Cameron said in a statement. “We are very grateful to our many funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible and want to extend a hearty thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who gave up a little bit of their Saturday to make today’s Truckee River Cleanup a huge success.”

Cleanup supporters: Truckee River Fund, Washoe County Health District, UPS, REI, cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, Pepsi, Save Mart Supermarkets, Sun Valley General Improvement District and the Bureau of Land Management.

