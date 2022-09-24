KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste

KTMB logo
KTMB logo(KTMB)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste.

KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.

The clean-up also reduced fire risk.

The 15 tons of trash includes a shopping cart, two speakers, seven tires and scrap metal. There were 120 cubic yards of mulch spread for weed abatement. Volunteers also wrapped 30 trees to protect them from beavers and planted 28 plants and trees.

“Once again, the Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to band together and deliver a successful event,” KTMB Executive Director Mark Cameron said in a statement. “We are very grateful to our many funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible and want to extend a hearty thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who gave up a little bit of their Saturday to make today’s Truckee River Cleanup a huge success.”

Cleanup supporters: Truckee River Fund, Washoe County Health District, UPS, REI, cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, Pepsi, Save Mart Supermarkets, Sun Valley General Improvement District and the Bureau of Land Management.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

Student Michelle Freeman, top left, practices her argument in a moot courtroom at the...
Gov. Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
Authorities say Jeff German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death...
Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter’s devices returned
Tudor Chirila Jr
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on Hawaii murder charge
Sun Valley teacher helps English learner students integrate
Sun Valley teacher helps English learner students integrate