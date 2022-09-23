Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks.

The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at a car at 2895 N. McCarran Blvd.

Officers who responded found a male driver dead in the car.

Anyone with information should call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

