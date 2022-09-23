Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

Daryus Rashaun Howard
Daryus Rashaun Howard(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17 after an investigation linked him to drug sales.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell asked the court to impose the 20-year sentence since the drugs were such a danger to the public, the office said. Howard also felony convictions in California.

