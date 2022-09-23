Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ward 3 councilmember Oscar Delgado announced he will resign from the City Council to focus on family and the Community Health Alliance.

Delgado served on the City Council for 10 years. His last day in office will be on Sept. 30.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the residents of Ward 3 on the Council, and I will sincerely miss working on their behalf,” said Councilmember Delgado.

He continued:

“In discussing his decision to resign, Councilmember Delgado said, “I became the Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Alliance in 2019, and we have added more than 5,000 patients in just the last two years. We now serve more than 25,000 patients throughout Washoe County, and it’s no longer possible for me to be a dad, serve as CEO, and also represent Ward 3. I know I can continue to positively impact our region by ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve also released a statement:

“It would be difficult to find anyone who loves this community more than Oscar. It has been a joy serving with him over the past 10 years, and I know that he will continue to do great work in his role as Chief Executive Officer at Community Health Alliance.”

