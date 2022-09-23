NV Energy is inviting the public to test drive an electric car this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is partnering with Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association to offer local residents the chance to test drive an electric car this weekend.

The event will be on Sept. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mira Loma Park. The free event will give the public the chance to drive the car, learn about charging, and get information about future plans for public charging across Nevada.

The first 50 test drivers will get a free lunch. If you would like to test drive the cars, you can register here. Pre-registration is not required, but it is encouraged.

