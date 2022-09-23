NV Energy is inviting the public to test drive an electric car this weekend

The public will get the chance to learn about electric vehicles and test drive them this...
The public will get the chance to learn about electric vehicles and test drive them this Saturday at Mira Loma Park(wwbt)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is partnering with Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association to offer local residents the chance to test drive an electric car this weekend.

The event will be on Sept. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mira Loma Park. The free event will give the public the chance to drive the car, learn about charging, and get information about future plans for public charging across Nevada.

The first 50 test drivers will get a free lunch. If you would like to test drive the cars, you can register here. Pre-registration is not required, but it is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

Secret Witness logo
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
The detours will begin this Monday
Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday
Department of Labor awards Nevada an Equity Grant
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off...
Lawsuit against PG&E alleges responsibility for Mosquito Fire