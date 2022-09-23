Nevada’s Rosen takes aim at Russia over human rights abuses in Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen is among several Congress members pushing for a Bicameral bill that would punish Russia over human rights abuses in Ukraine.

Specifically, the bill would do the following:

Establishes a congressional nomination process for human rights sanctions in Sec. 228 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) ;

Amends the Sense of Congress in Sec. 252 of CAATSA to solidify support for Ukraine and to further condemn the Russian Federation and its use of paramilitary organizations;

Updates U.S. policy to address individuals involved in/assisting in Russia’s forced relocation, detention, and filtration activities within Ukraine and in Russia;

Requires the annual State Department human rights report to include details on human rights abuses in Ukraine and details of forced relocation and detention by Russia; and

Requires a classified report to Congress on the scope of Russia’s war crimes, including abuses of human rights.

The Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act is backed by Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), and Pat Fallon (R-TX).

They say the bill would “hold Russia accountable for the human rights abuses and crimes it has committed against the people of Ukraine, which includes the mass grave of over 400 bodies recently discovered in Izium, Ukraine.”

“The horrific atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine - including the recent discovery of mass graves filled with innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children - cannot go unanswered,” said Senator Rosen. “As we continue to stand with Ukraine in pursuing justice for these crimes, I’m helping introduce bipartisan legislation to hold Russia accountable for its human rights abuses, and I thank Senator Young and Representatives Panetta and Fallon for their partnership on this bill.”

