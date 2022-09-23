Nevada Soccer drops Mountain West opener to Utah State

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s soccer was defeated by Utah State 1-0 in its Mountain West opener at Mackay Stadium on Thursday.

The Aggies fired 21 shots, with the Utah State defense holding the Pack to just four. Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall matched a season-high of seven saves.

Utah State’s offense attacked in the first 18 seconds, getting a shot on frame that was saved by Stovall.

Stovall collected three more saves in the first 35 minutes, with the Nevada defense preventing any more Utah State offensive chances in the final 10 minutes of the first half to keep the score locked at zero.

Following a Nevada corner kick with under 20 minutes to play, Utah State came up with the go-ahead score.

Nicole Hadlock scored off an assist from Tenzi Knowles that allowed the Aggies to take the 1-0 lead.

Nevada came up with a shot in the 84th minute, but it moved off to the right and Utah State completed the shutout by not allowing another shot for the final six minutes.  

Nevada begins a three-game road stretch in Mountain West play on Sunday, taking on Boise State at 12 p.m. PST. 

Postgame Notes

  • Senior defender Alexis Friesen obtained her first start of the season.
  • Senior midfielder Luz Arreaga played a season-high 78 minutes on Thursday.
  • Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall matched a season-high seven saves.

TICKETS STILL ON SALE 

Season tickets are just $25 and every season ticket holder will receive an exclusive Nevada soccer scarf while supplies last. Single game tickets are just $5. Click here to purchase or for more information. 

FOLLOW THE PACK

Follow Nevada Women’s Soccer on social media at @NevadaWSOC (Twitter), @nevadawsoc (Instagram), and on Facebook at @NevadaWSOC

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Nevada Wolf Pack
Three separate lightning delays leads to ugly performance as Nevada Football falls to Iowa 27-0
Big stage awaits as Nevada visits Iowa
Big stage awaits as Nevada visits Iowa
Nevada athletics has brought back its ski racing program, welcoming the former Sierra Nevada...
Nevada Skiing releases 2023 schedule
Kinnick stadium in Iowa City
Hawkeyes will try again to rev up offense when Nevada visits