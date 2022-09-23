Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete.

Bernard Lyght is a Driver-Athlete with Monster Jam. He shared what people can experience this weekend,

“We keep people at the edge of their seats and for me, it is just straight adrenaline every time we hit that throttle. Some people come to see us just to hear that noise in general, and then when we get to fly through the air and do some of the tricks you’re going to see us do this weekend, people lose their minds, and we’re in the trucks losing our minds as well along with the Monster Jam Fans.”

Tonight’s first event kicks off at 7 p.m. and go throughout the rest of the weekend.

