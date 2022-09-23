Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada

The action-packed event happening today until September 25.
The action-packed event happening today until September 25.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete.

Bernard Lyght is a Driver-Athlete with Monster Jam. He shared what people can experience this weekend,

“We keep people at the edge of their seats and for me, it is just straight adrenaline every time we hit that throttle. Some people come to see us just to hear that noise in general, and then when we get to fly through the air and do some of the tricks you’re going to see us do this weekend, people lose their minds, and we’re in the trucks losing our minds as well along with the Monster Jam Fans.”

Tonight’s first event kicks off at 7 p.m. and go throughout the rest of the weekend.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off...
Lawsuit against PG&E alleges responsibility for Mosquito Fire
Sierra Arts Foundation
Sierra Arts Foundation hosts art sale this weekend
Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns
NYEP Fall Festival
Fall Harvest Festival raises money for the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project
Sierra Arts Foundation
Sierra Arts Foundation