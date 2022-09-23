Lawsuit against PG&E alleges responsibility for Mosquito Fire

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KOLO) - A lawsuit has been filed against PG&E alleging responsibility for the Mosquito Fire.

Fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber filed the suit in San Francisco Superior Court, saying the fire was ignited by the company’s utility infrastructure.

Their lawsuit says PG&E is responsible for the destruction and/or damage of resident’s property and possessions, as well as for major out-of-pocket expenses, mental anguish, medical bills, loss of business income, and more that came as a result of the fire.

The complaint was filed on behalf of a number of individuals who owned property and/or lived in the area impacted by the Mosquito Fire.

“The damage done to several counties by PG&E was entirely avoidable with their knowledge and expertise as electrical service providers” said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber.

“PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment. The utility company continues to put profit over safety in the countless fires they have caused or been associated with,” he continued.

Financial impacts from the fire have not yet been reported, but the firm expects it will be significant.

