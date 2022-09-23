Lawsuit against PG&E alleges responsibility for Mosquito Fire

Financial impacts from the fire have not yet been reported
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off...
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KOLO) - A lawsuit has been filed against PG&E alleging responsibility for the Mosquito Fire.

Fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber filed the suit in San Francisco Superior Court, saying the fire was ignited by the company’s utility infrastructure.

Their lawsuit says PG&E is responsible for the destruction and/or damage of resident’s property and possessions, as well as for major out-of-pocket expenses, mental anguish, medical bills, loss of business income, and more that came as a result of the fire.

The complaint was filed on behalf of a number of individuals who owned property and/or lived in the area impacted by the Mosquito Fire.

“The damage done to several counties by PG&E was entirely avoidable with their knowledge and expertise as electrical service providers” said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber.

“PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment. The utility company continues to put profit over safety in the countless fires they have caused or been associated with,” he continued.

Financial impacts from the fire have not yet been reported, but the firm expects it will be significant.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

Sierra Arts Foundation
Sierra Arts Foundation hosts art sale this weekend
Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns
NYEP Fall Festival
Fall Harvest Festival raises money for the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project
Sierra Arts Foundation
Sierra Arts Foundation