GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation

A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. (Source: WJCL, BARBARA ARD, CNN)
By Brooke Butler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJCL) – A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island.

People in the area know to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about, but raccoons aren’t typically top of mind.

“Hilton Head is a vacation beach resort, and when you go to a place like that, you don’t expect something like this to happen,” Barbara Ard said.

Ard went to Shipyard Plantation over Labor Day weekend, but she said the air conditioner in the condo she booked wasn’t working. So, late in the night, she packed her things to move to another unit.

However, Ard said when she went to unload her car, a raccoon bit the back and front of her leg before running off into the darkness.

“I remember at the moment looking at my leg and thinking I am in so much trouble — I have got to get to the hospital,” Ard said.

Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a tetanus shot and some antibiotics.

She has since returned to her home and recovering.

“It’s been a very long and painful journey, to say the least,” Ard said.

Wildlife expert Buck McNeely said raccoons typically don’t attack unprovoked. He said there’s a good chance this one was sick with rabies.

South Carolina authorities said there have been 49 reported cases of rabies in the state so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Within the past month and a half, roughly 10 realtors say they’ve dealt with a man posing to be...
Multiple real estate agents say they are being catfished by a man posing to be a wealthy buyer