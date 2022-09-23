Firefighter assistance grant given to North Lake Tahoe Fire District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant of more than $1.7 million.

The grant will be given to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses across several departments. The money is dispersed through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The funds will be divided between the Carson City Fire Department, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, East Fork Fire Protection District, and Smith Valley Fire Protection District.

Each of those departments will replace their breathing apparatus, as the ones they currently use are close to the end of their life expectancy.

“Regional cooperation through integrated communication, training and equipment interoperability is a keystone in keeping our communities safe. This is an important step for a systems approach to protecting the areas we serve,” said Chief Sommers with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.