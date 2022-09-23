Fall Harvest Festival raises money for the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Youth Empowerment Project is inviting you to the annual Fall Harvest Festival Saturday, September 24 at Bartley Ranch.
Enjoy carnival game, performances, bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo!
Watch above to learn more about the event and the mission of the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.