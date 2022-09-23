Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is telling residents to expect detours for a rehabilitation project that will continue this Monday.

The road work will be on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane.

Peckham Lane will be closed to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane starting Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.

Parking lot access to Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino will be maintained. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.

RTC will be rehabilitating the roadway, replacing the sidewalks, upgrading curb ramps, and making driveway improvements. The traffic signal at the Peckham Lane/Baker Lane intersection will be upgraded.

The project will cost around $2.6 million and is funded by the fuel tax. Construction will be completed later this fall.

