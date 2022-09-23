Department of Labor awards Nevada an Equity Grant

(Live 5/File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Labor has awarded the state of Nevada a grant of more than $4.5 million for better access to unemployment insurance benefits.

The money will go towards ensuring better access to unemployment insurance for those who may have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, the Department of Labor said in a press release.

They say it will also go towards promoting equitable access to unemployment insurance programs, including the elimination of administrative barriers to applications and reducing backlogs.

“Ensuring equitable access to our unemployment system is a priority to DETR. This grant will help us dedicate greater focus and invest even more on fair and equal access to our services” says Elisa Cafferata, DETR’s director.

Seven projects have been outlined for this project, some of which include language translation, adding American sign language, instructional videos, an AI virtual assistant, as well as more staff for adjudication assistance and ADA remediation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
The Oregon State Police released this photo when it was searching for a suspect later...
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

Latest News

Secret Witness logo
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
The public will get the chance to learn about electric vehicles and test drive them this...
NV Energy is inviting the public to test drive an electric car this weekend
The detours will begin this Monday
Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off...
Lawsuit against PG&E alleges responsibility for Mosquito Fire