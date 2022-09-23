Churchill School District staff member found dead in school

By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A Churchill County High School staff member was found dead in the faculty bathroom early Thursday afternoon, the Churchill County School District reported.

The district identified the deceased as Sandra Trotter and said the death was under investigation, but no students or other staff members were involved or in danger. The school was briefly on lockdown.

The school district said the death has left it shaken.

“Sandra was a valuable employee with the most infectious smile and uplifting spirit,” the district said in a statement. “She was extremely dedicated to the students and staff of the district and to the community. She will be missed by all of us and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

There will be counseling at the school Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, people can call the crisis line at 988 24 hours a day.

