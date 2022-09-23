BAC Extends Rock & Roll Pinball Exhibit

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewery Arts Center has expanded the hours of the traveling Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pinball exhibit. That’s not all. It looks like it will be in Carson City for several months longer than expected. Mikey Wiencek visited KOLO 8 News Now to talk about what people can expect at the interactive exhibition that features more than just games.

