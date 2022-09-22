Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City.

There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also be a highlight with several bands performing.

Organizers says they’re expecting about 10 to 20 thousand people, many of which will be on motorcycles. It’s important to keep them in mind while on the road. Be sure to be more vigilant with using your blinkers and mirrors and always double check before changing lanes.

If you’re on a bike, remember to wear a helmet and don’t split lanes.

