Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next weekend, Oct. 1-2, world-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley during the Aviation Roundup at the Minden Tahoe Airport.

Bobbi Thompson and Frank Monack from the Minden Tahoe Airport, stopped by Morning Break to share how these pilots will be performing wild stunts, elegant formations and twists and turns for the crowds below.

Along with some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams, there will also be local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
Nevada launches prescription drug discount card
Dr. Billie Casse
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé brings monthly skin care tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break
Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Christmas in July food drive.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
Food Bank of NN hosting competition food drive
Food Bank of NN hosting competition food drive