Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next weekend, Oct. 1-2, world-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley during the Aviation Roundup at the Minden Tahoe Airport.

Bobbi Thompson and Frank Monack from the Minden Tahoe Airport, stopped by Morning Break to share how these pilots will be performing wild stunts, elegant formations and twists and turns for the crowds below.

Along with some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams, there will also be local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more.

