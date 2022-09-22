Reno man fights extradition for 50 year old murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -a 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is *usually* a routine process.

Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect as he was wheeled into Reno Justice Court. Frail and unkempt following his recent arrest and reported suicide attempt, he was, however, prepared to represent himself.

He’s charged with the murder of 19 year old Nancy Anderson in her Honolulu apartment in 1972, a crime which went unsolved until a tip led investigators to Chirila and a DNA sample provided by his son confirmed suspicions.

DNA may remain the key to this case and Chirila took aim at the issue immediately, arguing that his arrest and forced sampling of his DNA had been unconstitutional.

Such issues are usually argued at trial. Extradition hearings are usually simple affairs. Is the person appearing the same as named in the warrant is the warrant valid?

But Chirila asked for a public defender to represent him on the issue. The judge agreed.

A canny move which could delay a half century old case a little longer and perhaps one which shouldn’t have been unexpected. Chirila is a veteran attorney whose resume includes stints as a deputy attorney general and one-time candidate for the state Supreme Court.

It also includes alleged involvement a scheme by former brothel owner Joe Conforte to regain control of his Mustang Ranch bordello after it had been seized by the federal government. And it includes his arrest in 1995 for kidnapping and attempted rape of his girlfriend. She later dropped the accusation.

Chirila may yet stand trial in Hawaii. The judge set a 10 day deadline for filings on the issues from his arrest and set a new date of October 17th for a hearing on Hawaii’s warrant.

Members of Nancy Anderson’s family flew in from Florida for today’s hearing no doubt leaving disappointed. Chirila’s extradition they admitted would not bring closure, but it would be a step in that direction.

