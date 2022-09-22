Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching

A house(Pexels)
A house(Pexels)(Pexels via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3.

If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.

The first installment was previously due on Aug. 15. The next payment after Oct. 3 will be due Jan. 2, 2023.

You can pay your property taxes online here, by mail, or in person at Carson City Treasurer’s Office, 201 N. Carson St, Suite 5, Carson City, NV 89701.

Carson City also says property owners that previously had a mortgage lender who made property tax payments for them, and the property owner has since paid off the mortgage, the property owner is now responsible for making the property tax payments.

If you have questions, you can contact the Carson City Treasurer’s Office at 775-887-2092.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
Vegas police: Man arrested in 4 stabbings, including 2 fatal
Nevada U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a screenshot from a U.S. Senate video.
Cortez Masto introduces bill to strengthen tribal law enforcement
The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
Nevada launches prescription drug discount card