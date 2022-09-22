Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3.

If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.

The first installment was previously due on Aug. 15. The next payment after Oct. 3 will be due Jan. 2, 2023.

You can pay your property taxes online here, by mail, or in person at Carson City Treasurer’s Office, 201 N. Carson St, Suite 5, Carson City, NV 89701.

Carson City also says property owners that previously had a mortgage lender who made property tax payments for them, and the property owner has since paid off the mortgage, the property owner is now responsible for making the property tax payments.

If you have questions, you can contact the Carson City Treasurer’s Office at 775-887-2092.

