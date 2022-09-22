Nevada launches prescription drug discount card

The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state.

ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income.

In a press release, Sisolak says the card will help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain medications.

Sisolak announced his intention to join Oregon and Washington in creating such a program during his state of the state address this past February.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Aviation Roundup Preview
Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden
Dr. Billie Casse
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé brings monthly skin care tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break
Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Christmas in July food drive.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
Food Bank of NN hosting competition food drive
Food Bank of NN hosting competition food drive