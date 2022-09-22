Nevada launches prescription drug discount card

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state.

ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income.

In a press release, Sisolak says the card will help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain medications.

Sisolak announced his intention to join Oregon and Washington in creating such a program during his state of the state address this past February.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.