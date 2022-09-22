Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful needs volunteers for upcoming river clean up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year, hundreds of volunteers take the time to clean up the Truckee River, and every year trash, debris, and gunk returns. So now it’s time once again to re-beautify this gorgeous river and surrounding banks.

Saturday, Sept. 24, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting its annual clean up the river event. There are about 20 different locations spanning from Verdi to Lockwood. Projects include storm-drain stenciling, litter pickup, graffiti removal, in-the-river trash removal (by kayakers and fly-fishers), weed pulling and park beautification projects.

Tatum Sutliff, the beautification and clean-up program manager, stopped by Morning Break to share how you can get involved.

Each person, whether volunteering alone or with a group, must sign up individually. The event is from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

