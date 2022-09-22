Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

Wilson threw out the case last month
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results.

Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”

Gilbert’s and Lombardo’s campaigns didn’t immediately return emails Thursday seeking comment on the judge’s ruling.

Gilbert, who was present outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had baselessly claimed that the governor’s primary results were faulty. Throughout his campaign, Gilbert had said that courts were “captured by a wealthy group of elites” and that elections were “broken.”

Months after his loss, he has continued to falsely claim that he is the rightful winner of the primary. His team paid for a statewide recount, and filed a lawsuit, where a judge said last month there was “no competent evidence” that he received more votes than Lombardo.

Gilbert filed the challenge of the election on July 15 after the recount, which had nearly identical results to the original count.

“The court finds that Mr. Gilbert’s Contest is a frivolous action that warrants sanctions,” District Court Judge James Wilson wrote in a ruling Wednesday. “Mr. Gilbert did not — and could not — present any admissible evidence to support the case-dependent thesis” that he received more votes than Lombardo.

The court also found that Gilbert’s claim that the results were “mathematically impossible” did not “rise to the level of a well-grounded claim under Nevada law.”

Wilson threw out the case last month.

Under the state’s frivolous lawsuit statute, Wilson also granted Lombardo attorneys’ fees. That amount will be announced by a court-set deadline next month, The Nevada Independent reported.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
Vegas police: Man arrested in 4 stabbings, including 2 fatal
A house(Pexels)
Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching
Nevada U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a screenshot from a U.S. Senate video.
Cortez Masto introduces bill to strengthen tribal law enforcement
The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
Nevada launches prescription drug discount card