Georgia man sentenced in Nevada for identity theft conspiracy

NEVADA (KOLO) - A Georgia man was sentenced to 18 months in Nevada for his role in an identity theft conspiracy.

Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia conspired with another man, King Isaac Umoren, owner of a Las Vegas business called Universal Tax Services, to steal and transfer taxpayer and personal identifying information from the tax software business.

The scheme lasted from around May 2016 through November 2017.

Umoren sought the information to falsely inflate his businesses’ client base to then sell it to others. Information related to 12,000 taxpayers was stolen.

He agreed to pay Orellana, a computer support employee for a company that provided tax software, $20,000 after he was able to sell his company.

Umoren used the information obtained in the scheme to sell his company for $6.7 million.

Orellana will serve three years probation following his release.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.