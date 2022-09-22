Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.

You can drop off donations between 9 a.m. and noon. Each food drive will take place in the parking lot in front of both stores. Volunteers will help unload donations so people won’t even need to get out of their cars.

Both locations will be keeping track of how many pounds they collect to see which business will have bragging rights for the most successful Hunger Action Day food drive.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for foods including:

- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)

- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)

- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)

- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)

They’re not asking for snacks or candy.

These food drives are important because the food bank is seeing increases in the number of people needing food help. The organization currently helps out more than 120,000 people every month and are preparing for a busy holiday season.

If you’re not able to donate Friday, you can also donate money online or by texting the word “FeedNV” to 50155. Ever $1 can help make 3 meals.

For those who are not able to attend either location of the food drive, they can Text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online. Every $1= 3 meals.

You can find more information on upcoming food drives here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.