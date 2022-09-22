Final “Music at the Marina” of the season

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your lawn chairs ready for another fun night out at the marina. The City of Sparks will host its final Music at the Marina event of the summer season.  It takes place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina.  Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks visited KOLO 8 to talk about the fun activities and opportunities available at the event.

