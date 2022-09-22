Final “Music at the Marina” of the season

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your lawn chairs ready for another fun night out at the marina. The City of Sparks will host its final Music at the Marina event of the summer season. It takes place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks visited KOLO 8 to talk about the fun activities and opportunities available at the event.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.