Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé brings monthly skin care tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, Morning Break launched a new monthly segment called Face Time, with Dr. Billie Cassé from Reno Tahoe Dermatology.

Everyone has skin, right? And we all want clear, healthy, bright skin. So Dr. Cassé will be bringing her expertise as a 10+year dermatologist in the Northern Nevada region. to Morning Break every month.

This week, Dr. Billie Cassé talked about AviClear. It is the only FDA approved laser to target mild (like blackheads) to severe acne (such as nodules or cystic). This laser targets specifically and selectively, the sebaceous gland and inactivates it. Reno Tahoe Dermatology is the only provider of this treatment in Nevada. Dr. Cassé says it’s safe and effective, good for all skin types and tones. It takes just three treatments, three weeks a part, to make a difference on your skin.

This month Dr. Cassé is giving away a FREE AviClear treatment and the opportunity to become one of the faces of AviClear for Reno Tahoe Dermatology (valued at $3,000).

To enter for the chance to win, you must be between 12-22 years old. (If you’re under the age of 18, you must have a parent’s permission.) Send Reno Tahoe Dermatology a video explaining why you deserve this treatment. If chosen, you’ll be required to document the entire process and provide video testimonial so it’s important to be comfortable speaking on camera. To apply, email your video to Jessica Helsel at jessica.helsel@renotahoederm.com by Oct. 13.

And tune into future Thursday newscasts when Dr. Cassé brings more tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break viewers.

To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

