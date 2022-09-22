DCSO asks for help identifying those involved in vehicle break-ins

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in several vehicle break-ins and related credit card fraud.

They say in the late afternoon of Aug. 21, several vehicles were broken into in the area of Zephyr Cove. At least one purse containing credit cards was stolen in those thefts.

Following the break-ins, a stolen credit card was used at a nearby Safeway. Video surveillance shows two possible suspects, a male and a female, involved in the crimes.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects (The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The male suspect in the case is described as Caucasian with dark hair and a short beard wearing grey pants or shorts, a black shirt with a red and grey horizontal stripe, and a shoulder bag slung across his right shoulder. He also has tattoos on his right and left forearms.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian with dark, long hair wearing a black shirt and short pants with white tennis shoes. She is also seen wearing a small light colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Brandon Williams at 775-586-7253.

