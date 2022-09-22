The City of Reno is giving you the chance to dine with a service dog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving you the chance to have dinner with a Reno Police Department facility dog in celebration of Service Dog Month.

Winter and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, will be having dinner with members of the community on Sept. 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They will be joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.

You will have the chance to meet the dogs, ask questions, and learn about the work they do. Proper etiquette when interacting with a service dog and ways to prevent service dog fraud will also be shared.

“Since joining the Reno Police Department in May of this year, Winter has already made an incredible difference in our community,” said Lieutenant Browett. “Our goal with Dine with a Service Dog is to offer the community a chance to meet Winter, learn more about service animals, and provide some important education so these special animals can continue their work.”

Winter is a golden retriever, Labrador mix who joined the department in May 2022. She was provided to the department free of charge through non-profit Canine Companions and helps calm and comfort crime victims of all ages.

