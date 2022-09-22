The City of Reno is giving you the chance to dine with a service dog

You will have the chance to meet the dogs, ask questions, and learn about the work they do
Winter when she joined the department in May 2022
Winter when she joined the department in May 2022(The City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving you the chance to have dinner with a Reno Police Department facility dog in celebration of Service Dog Month.

Winter and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, will be having dinner with members of the community on Sept. 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They will be joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.

You will have the chance to meet the dogs, ask questions, and learn about the work they do. Proper etiquette when interacting with a service dog and ways to prevent service dog fraud will also be shared.

“Since joining the Reno Police Department in May of this year, Winter has already made an incredible difference in our community,” said Lieutenant Browett. “Our goal with Dine with a Service Dog is to offer the community a chance to meet Winter, learn more about service animals, and provide some important education so these special animals can continue their work.”

Winter is a golden retriever, Labrador mix who joined the department in May 2022. She was provided to the department free of charge through non-profit Canine Companions and helps calm and comfort crime victims of all ages.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

The program will help Nevadans save money on prescription drugs
Nevada launches prescription drug discount card
Aviation Roundup Preview
Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden
Dr. Billie Casse
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé brings monthly skin care tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break
Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Christmas in July food drive.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive