California fish conservation law could protect bees

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:14 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California Supreme Court is allowing the state to consider protecting threatened bumblebees under a conservation law listing for fish. The San Francisco Chronicle says the court on Wednesday refused to grant a review sought by farming groups of an appellate court ruling that allowed the California Fish and Game Commission to consider granting endangered species protection to four types of bumblebees. They’ll be considered under a section of a 1970 conservation law that included the term “invertebrates” under the definition of fish. The high court’s decision means the appellate court ruling becomes binding precedent for trial courts statewide.

