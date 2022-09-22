All evacuations lifted as crews make progress against Mosquito Fire

Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito...
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)((AP Photo/Noah Berger))
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:48 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All evacuation orders have been lifted in Placer an El Dorado counties as firefighters make progress in the fight against the Mosquito Fire. Containment is now up to 49%. The fire has grown slightly to 76,427 acres. It is not expected to grow beyond its current footprint.

The region has seen significant rain over the last 4 days, drastically limiting fire activity. Drier weather is in the forecast, which should make it easier for fire crews to build more containment lines. Firefighters are also focusing attention on damaged trees to make sure they don’t become a hazard later.

78 structures have been destroyed, and 13 damaged, since the fire started Sept. 6. The cause remains under investigation.

