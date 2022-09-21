Soil Palooza: Urban Roots hosts special gardening event this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to get those gardening gloves ready. Urban Roots is hosting an event for the community this Saturday.

Soil Palooza offers a chance to learn about the best practices for starting your own home garden and regenerative farming.

Learn how autumn leaves can enrich your soil, and even how chickens can boost the ecosystem of your home. There will be a bouncy house for the kids and fun activities. Rin Tin Tap will be serving Black Rabbit Mead, and local food vendor, Medley Food Truck, will also be in attendance.

Evelyn Holland, Development Coordinator at Urban Roots shared what the event will feature,

“You should definitely come out even if you have a little bit of interest in gardening. You can see the different booths and see what aspect of gardening you are most interested in. Whether it be the leaves, the worms, or the chickens, which are pretty exciting, just come out to the farms, it’s a great space and a great space for your kiddos to have some fun,” Holland said.

Grocery prices can be expensive, so gardening is a way to save by growing your own foods. To learn about regenerative farming the event begins at Urban Roots Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To get tickets, you can R.S.V.P. here.

