Soil Palooza: Urban Roots hosts special gardening event this weekend

Learn about gardening best practices from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Learn about gardening best practices from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to get those gardening gloves ready. Urban Roots is hosting an event for the community this Saturday.

Soil Palooza offers a chance to learn about the best practices for starting your own home garden and regenerative farming.

Learn how autumn leaves can enrich your soil, and even how chickens can boost the ecosystem of your home. There will be a bouncy house for the kids and fun activities. Rin Tin Tap will be serving Black Rabbit Mead, and local food vendor, Medley Food Truck, will also be in attendance.

Evelyn Holland, Development Coordinator at Urban Roots shared what the event will feature,

“You should definitely come out even if you have a little bit of interest in gardening. You can see the different booths and see what aspect of gardening you are most interested in. Whether it be the leaves, the worms, or the chickens, which are pretty exciting, just come out to the farms, it’s a great space and a great space for your kiddos to have some fun,” Holland said.

Grocery prices can be expensive, so gardening is a way to save by growing your own foods. To learn about regenerative farming the event begins at Urban Roots Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To get tickets, you can R.S.V.P. here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Reno, Nev. on...
Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
Nonprofit helps those recovering from addiction through fitness
Nonprofit helps those recovering from addiction through fitness
Fitness nonprofit helps those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction
Nonprofit helps those recovering from addiction through fitness
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead (right) toured Wooster High School with Washoe County School...
Nevada Lieutenant Governor tours Wooster High School