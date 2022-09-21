Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row.
The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car.
Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact the Reno Police Department.
