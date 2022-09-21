Reno Phil’s Free Family Concert this Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil is gearing up for its annual Free Family Concert at the Pioneer Center. It’s a chance for people of all ages to enjoy the magic of the symphony and engage with the musicians. The theme this year is “Elements of Music.”

The concert will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Starting an hour earlier at 1:00 p.m., there will be free activities for kids.

No advance tickets are required. Seating for the event is first come first serve.

Laura Jackson, Music Director and Conductor of the Reno Phil, and Heather Gage, Director of Education and Community Engagement, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect and what this event brings to the community.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.