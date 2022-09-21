Nonprofit helps those recovering from addiction through fitness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Derek Padilla, the road to recovery started over four years ago.

“It was the courts who directed me to do better and at that point I found myself needing and wanting something different, knowing that I was going down a road that I had no business going down,” he said.

After pandemic lockdowns, he found Reps4Recovery, a nonprofit that offers CrossFit group workouts for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The membership is free and all you need is commitment.

“Through my addiction, I felt I had destroyed my body to the point where I couldn’t do much of anything but the coaches here and everybody here gave me the confidence to try new things and push a little bit harder,” said Padilla. “So it went from nerve-wracking to empowering.”

Executive Director, Sophie Moeller said people can take steps towards an individual goal through exercise.

“You get a sense of community; you get exposure to a healthier lifestyle,” she said. “Not only do we do our fitness piece but we partner with Reno Food Systems and they harvest fresh produce for us that we pick up every Sunday morning so then our members get fresh produce.”

For the last seven years, Reps4Recovery has helped about 200 locals with a substance use disorder.

Through partnerships with Ambrose Fitness, North Valley Fitness and Upstate Nevada, it has been able to expand to other gyms.

After a few years in the program, Padilla is now a coach. This happened after being nominated for the nonprofit’s Coach Program, in which nominated members win a scholarship for a fitness certificate.

“Now I have a lot of pride in myself and the direction I’m going in, the people I get to help, help me more than I can help them,” he said.

Through consistency and passion, members say they are finding purpose.

The organization also offers a Speaker’s series on the second Sunday of every month.

Group workouts take place Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Ambrose Fitness, 475 E. Greg Suite 107, Sparks NV. Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. t North Valleys Fitness, 7875 N Virginia St. Suite A, Reno NV. Saturdays at 9:00 am. at North Valleys Fitness and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at Upstate CrossFit at 1365 Airmotive Way, Reno NV.

The gym is funded by donations, to make one go to https://www.reps4recovery.org/donate.

