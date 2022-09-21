Nevadan accused of 1972 Hawaii killing fighting extradition

Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's murder in 1972.(Reno Police Department)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week.

Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.

Reno Justice of the Peace Scott Pearson told Chirila any legal challenge of his arrest would have to come in Hawaii where he will be tried. But he agreed to appoint Chirila a public defender and scheduled another hearing for Oct. 3.

Washoe County Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege said he would initiate efforts to obtain a governor’s warrant in Hawaii for Chirila’s extradition.

Meanwhile, Pearson ordered Chirila to remain jailed in Reno without bail on a fugitive warrant.

The former deputy attorney general once ran for the Nevada Supreme Court and later served as president of a corporation affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. He was arrested in Reno last week on a criminal complaint from Hawaii accusing him of second-degree murder in the January 1972 fatal stabbing of Nancy Anderson in her Honolulu apartment.

