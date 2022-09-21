Nevada Lieutenant Governor tours Wooster High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead toured Wooster High School with Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield Monday, September 19, 2022.

Dr. Enfield is new to the job and recently partnered with Cano Burkhead in hopes of improving the lives of students, educators, and our Community as a whole.

Dr. Enfield says she is passionate about creating the learning environment students deserve.

”One of the big reasons why I wanted to come to the Washoe County School District was because there is so much good work happening and there’s so much work left to do. We have a foundation on which to build and that makes it all seemingly possible,” said Superintendent for Washoe County Schools, Susan Enfield.

Cano Burkhead was an educator in Nevada schools for 25 years. She says she hopes to continue supporting the next generation of Nevadans through this partnership.

