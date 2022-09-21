LIBERTY Dental to offer free dental care to adults in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada announced they will be hosting a free dental care event later this month on Sept. 26.

The event will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more. The event will be held at Community Health Alliance’s Sparks location at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.

Appointments will begin at 7:00 a.m. that day and will last until 4:00 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged as walk-in space will likely be limited. If you are interested, you can register by emailing nvprevents@libertydentalplan.com.

Organizers say the goal of this event is to provide oral care to those who would not ordinarily have access to it.

“Access to care can be a real challenge, especially for those who are uninsured, and when we saw reservations for our first event book so quickly, we knew these services were extremely needed in our community,” said Lindsay Littlefield, president of LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada.

The next event will be on Dec. 6.

