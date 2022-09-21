LIBERTY Dental to offer free dental care to adults in Sparks

Appointments will begin at 7:00 a.m. that day
The goal of the event will be to provide access to oral care to those who would not ordinarily...
The goal of the event will be to provide access to oral care to those who would not ordinarily have it
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada announced they will be hosting a free dental care event later this month on Sept. 26.

The event will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more. The event will be held at Community Health Alliance’s Sparks location at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.

Appointments will begin at 7:00 a.m. that day and will last until 4:00 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged as walk-in space will likely be limited. If you are interested, you can register by emailing nvprevents@libertydentalplan.com.

Organizers say the goal of this event is to provide oral care to those who would not ordinarily have access to it.

“Access to care can be a real challenge, especially for those who are uninsured, and when we saw reservations for our first event book so quickly, we knew these services were extremely needed in our community,” said Lindsay Littlefield, president of LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada.

The next event will be on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

