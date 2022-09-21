‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.

Stephanie Carlson is a Mental Health First Aid instructor. She explains how regular first aid focuses on what to do, mental health first aid teaches people what to say.

“You are so much more likely, I believe, in my experience at least, to use mental health first aid than you are to use CPR or first aid training,” she said. “It really is life-changing for those who take it.”

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s conversation with Carlson about the other benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid, the rate of mental health issues and suicide deaths in America, and how we need more people to step up and lend a listening ear to those struggling with their mental health.

Carlson will be teaching a Mental Health First Aid training class at Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8:00 a.m - 4:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness in Conference Room C.

Click here to sign up and to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

A wildfire in northern Nevada. Millions for wildfire resilience has been allocated by the...
Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada
Sierra Valley Arts and Ag Trail
Enjoy the natural beauty of the Sierra Valley during 5th annual Arts and Ag Trail event
The goal of the event will be to provide access to oral care to those who would not ordinarily...
LIBERTY Dental to offer free dental care to adults in Sparks
Authorities say a common form of fraud is done through convincing a victim of fake financial...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card scams