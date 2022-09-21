Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

Temperatures in Reno and Tahoe were expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Wednesday
Rain and storms continue to hit the area
Rain and storms continue to hit the area(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno.

In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend.

Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in Reno and Tahoe were expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s F (teens C). Slushy snow was possible in the upper elevations around Mount Rose between Reno and Tahoe, the weather service said.

Highs in the lower 90s F (lower 30s C) were forecast through the week in Las Vegas where the mercury reached 95 F (35 C) on Tuesday and could approach triple digits (38 C) by the weekend.

The latest 100-degree (38 C) day ever recorded in the fall in Las Vegas was Oct. 4 in 1947. On average, Las Vegas is done with 100-degree days by Sept. 18.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Alcohol string graphic
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Wildlife Wednesday Bird Flu
Wildlife Wednesday Bird Flu
Candy Dance Arts and Crafts Faire
Candy Dance Arts and Crafts Faire
A wildfire in northern Nevada. Millions for wildfire resilience has been allocated by the...
Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada
Stephanie Carlson explains what Mental Health First Aid Training is and how it saves lives.
‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid