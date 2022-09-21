Enjoy the natural beauty of the Sierra Valley during 5th annual Arts and Ag Trail event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Working agriculture farms and ranches will be your host this weekend as you partake in a closer look at the intersection of culture, history, farming and art throughout the Sierra Valley.

Director of the 5th annual Sierra Valley Arts and Ag Trail event, Lindsay McIntosh, stopped by Morning Break to share how this tour of the countryside will work. She was joined by Carolyn Roberti with Roberti Ranch - one of of the locations for the event.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For a $25 donation, guests will pick up a commemorative passport containing images taken by local photographers at one of our four trailheads. The pass includes a place to stamp and track your progress, a map with the location and history of the 11 event sites as well as the locations of ADA restrooms, barn quilts and food stops throughout the Sierra Valley. Guests who reserve their passport in advance earn two free entries to the prize drawing.

To help manage the flow of people and traffic throughout the event, visitors are encouraged to start their Art + Ag Trail at one of the four Trailhead information centers conveniently positioned around the Sierra Valley:

  • Sierra Valley Grange Hall (92202 Highway 70, Vinton, CA)
  • Sierra Valley Farms (1329 County Road A-23, Beckwourth, CA)
  • Sierraville School (305 Lincoln Street, Sierraville, CA)
  • Milton Gottardi Museum (501 School St, Loyalton, CA)

Trailheads will host local artists and will provide opportunities to pick up or purchase passports, SVAAT merchandise, event maps and plan the rest of your day with a knowledgeable volunteer.

To pre-register and purchase your passport, click here.

