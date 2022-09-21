Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada

$103 million has been allocated nationally for helping mitigate fire risk
A wildfire in northern Nevada. Millions for wildfire resilience has been allocated by the...
A wildfire in northern Nevada. Millions for wildfire resilience has been allocated by the Department of the Interior(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $5.9 million in funding will go to Nevada to improve the state’s wildfire resilience, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday.

The funding will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and will go towards fuel management projects across more than 14,000 acres of land across the state.

“As climate change drives harsher heat waves, more volatile weather, and record drought conditions, we are seeing wildfire seasons turn to wildfire years, threatening communities, businesses, wildlife and the environment,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are investing in Nevada communities, advancing wildfire resilience work across the country, improving resources for the heroic firefighting workforce, and reducing the risk of wildfire.”

As part of the Infrastructure Law, $1.5 billion will be allocated to the Department of the Interior over the next five years to invest in preparedness, fuels management, post-fire restoration, and fire science.

